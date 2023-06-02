First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.68 Million Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lion Electric by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Price Performance

LEV stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of 186.19 and a beta of 2.12. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

