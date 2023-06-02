First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.77 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

