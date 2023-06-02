First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTOS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $486.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.