First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

