First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $299.94 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $361.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

