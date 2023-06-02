First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE WOW opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $22.16.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.