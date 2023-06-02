First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $21,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

