First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.51 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,637,420.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

