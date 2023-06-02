First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.69 Million in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

DIN opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

