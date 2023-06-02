First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 912,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $38,289,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,431,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 469,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

