First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at $43,689,592.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,828. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

