First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 156,704 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 354.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.50 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

