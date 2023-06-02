First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 157,621 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DRH stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

