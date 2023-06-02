First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,900 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,543 shares of company stock worth $607,254. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.14 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.