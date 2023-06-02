First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 67,994 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $14.08 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

