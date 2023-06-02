First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 155,233 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 155,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Photronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 68.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

