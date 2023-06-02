First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $663.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.