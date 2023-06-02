First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BrightView by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 715,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 125,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $637.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.65 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

