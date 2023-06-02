First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRBR opened at $36.89 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

