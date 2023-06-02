First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

