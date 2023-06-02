First Trust Advisors LP Sells 107,900 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $28,491,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $8,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,887,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,924 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

