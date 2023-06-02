First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,919 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

