First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,338 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNYA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,711 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 69,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:CNYA opened at $29.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

