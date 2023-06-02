First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,632 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

