First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,394 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

