First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,834 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REZI. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:REZI opened at $16.05 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

