First Trust Advisors LP Sells 43,453 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $250.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

