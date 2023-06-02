First Trust Advisors LP Sells 69,902 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KREF stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 356.67, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $786.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -260.61%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

