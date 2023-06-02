First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,819 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

RNP stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

