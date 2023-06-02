First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $823,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

