First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

