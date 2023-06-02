First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Up 3.9 %

WHD stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

