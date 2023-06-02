First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,147,855 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.