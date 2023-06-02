Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,159 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

