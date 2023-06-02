Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at $695,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,501 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

