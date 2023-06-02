Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.01

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 304216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

GOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

