Gregg J. Felton Purchases 22,500 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 22,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,882,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,350,642.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Altus Power Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.98 million, a P/E ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $11,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 350,960 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

