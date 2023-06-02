Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.