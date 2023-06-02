Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after buying an additional 516,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $8.09 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $417.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

