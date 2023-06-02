HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,202 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.18 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.