Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

In other news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $183.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

