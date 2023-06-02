Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Director Acquires $108,105.50 in Stock

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) Director Stuart W. Titus bought 216,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $108,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 316,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hempacco Price Performance

HPCO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Hempacco Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Hempacco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Hempacco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hempacco

