Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,531 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 236,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,763,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,795 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $332.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $335.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.01.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

