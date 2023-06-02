HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCW Biologics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HCW Biologics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $122,521. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.