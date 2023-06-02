HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

