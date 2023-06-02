HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $695.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $65.11.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.