HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SFM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

