HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,207,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

