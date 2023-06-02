HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.9 %

HCC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.