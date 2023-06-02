HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 25,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,914.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,560 shares of company stock worth $364,843. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $360.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

